Public meetings: March 27-31

Shenandoah County a The Board of Supervisors meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the government center, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. Strasburg a Town Council's Finance Committee meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 174 E. King St. a The Ordinance Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall.

