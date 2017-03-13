Public meetings: March 13-17

Shenandoah County a The Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the government center, 600 N. Main St., Woodstock. The board holds a work session on the fiscal 2018 budget at 1 p.m. a The Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the government center.

