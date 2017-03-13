Police Blotter: Front Royal
March 6: Samantha Nuckols, of 622 S. Royal Ave., Room 17, Front Royal, was charged with driving under the influence. March 6: Cody Jeffries, of 1096 Bucks Run Road, Alton, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, driving after having license revoked, having an altered/fictitious vehicle registration, failure to obey a highway sign, operating an uninsured vehicle and having an unauthorized vehicle inspection sticker.
