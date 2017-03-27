Juvenile charged in Front Royal homicide

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 19-year-old Front Royal woman. Leah Marie Adams, 19, of Front Royal, was transported Saturday evening to Warren Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to a news release issued Sunday afternoon by Front Royal Police.

