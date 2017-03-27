Family of slain teen 'shocked' her boyfriend is a suspect 0:0

Family of slain teen 'shocked' her bo...

The family of a Virginia teen who was fatally stabbed on Saturday was "shocked" to learn her boyfriend was arrested for her death. Leah Adams, 19, died after she was found on her driveway in Front Royal, Virginia, suffering from stabbing wounds to her chest.

