Council OKS Move To New Police Academy

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Strasburg Town Council unanimously approved the police department's request to establish and join the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy on Monday. Council voted 7-0 to approve a resolution establishing a board of directors, purpose and rules for the new academy, to go into effect on July 1. Jocelyn Vena, Kim Bishop, John "Red" Hall, Don Le Vine, Shirley Maddox, Seth Newman and Scott Terndrup voted for approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

