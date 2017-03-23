Council OKS Move To New Police Academy

Strasburg Town Council unanimously approved the police department's request to establish and join the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy on Monday. Council voted 7-0 to approve a resolution establishing a board of directors, purpose and rules for the new academy, to go into effect on July 1. Jocelyn Vena, Kim Bishop, John "Red" Hall, Don Le Vine, Shirley Maddox, Seth Newman and Scott Terndrup voted for approval.

