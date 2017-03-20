Authorities charge two in burglary, t...

Authorities charge two in burglary, theft

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Bernard Lee Ballard, 50, and Phoebe Sue Kidwell, 43, both of 149-3 Stephenson Road, Stephenson, have been charged with single counts each of grand larceny and of entering a house on Monday with the intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony, according to information released from the Warren County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Ballard and Kidwell were released Tuesday from Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on $2,500 and $1,500 bond, respectively.

