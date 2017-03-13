Apple Blossom Festival princesses named

Thursday Mar 9

Four area women have been selected to serve as princesses in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XC during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival April 28 through May 7. They are: Madison Mackintosh is the daughter of Lori and Bill Mackintosh, both of Berryville. She is the granddaughter of Mary Lou and Jim Sipe, of Berryville, and the late Mary and William Mackintosh.

