Apple Blossom Festival princesses named
Four area women have been selected to serve as princesses in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XC during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival April 28 through May 7. They are: Madison Mackintosh is the daughter of Lori and Bill Mackintosh, both of Berryville. She is the granddaughter of Mary Lou and Jim Sipe, of Berryville, and the late Mary and William Mackintosh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This generation is stupid!
|Mar 9
|This Generation S...
|1
|Tori Pullen
|Mar 2
|Tori
|2
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb 19
|Misled
|6
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC