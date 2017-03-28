17-year-old boy charged in slaying of...

17-year-old boy charged in slaying of woman in Front Royal

A 17-year-old man has been arrested for second-degree murder after simultaneous reports of a hit and run and an attempted burglary in Front Royal over the weekend didn't line up with what investigators found. Citing her father Robert Adams, NBC Washington reported she was killed when her boyfriend tried to take her auto and Leah jumped into the vehicle to stop him.

