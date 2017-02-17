What Do We Know About Refugees?
Contact: Lisa Jones, Christian Freedom International , 800-323-2273 FRONT ROYAL, Va., Feb. 17, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- What do we know about the religious and political beliefs of refugees and asylum seekers who have entered the United States these past eight years? The U.S. takes more than twice as many refugees as all countries from the rest of the industrialized world combined. But for leftist activists, the number of refugees entering the U.S. is never enough and our borders should be open for all.
