Synergy Home Care now offering services in area

Synergy Home Care, a national, non-medical home care company, is now offering services in Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Clarke, and Frederick counties as well as in Winchester. Carol Miller, who owns and operates the franchise with her husband John, explained the kind of services offered by Synergy, located at 1105 N. Royal Ave., Suite 2, in Front Royal.

