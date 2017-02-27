Sheriff's crime log Feb. 8 through Fe...

Sheriff's crime log Feb. 8 through Feb. 14

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Fauquier.com

Symon Smith, 23, of Marshall, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the intersection of Leeds Manor Road and Crest Court in Marshall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Front Royal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11) Feb 19 Misled 6
looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12) Jan '17 someoneurnot 4
Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16) Oct '16 ravenhead97 2
LGBT Flag Oct '16 ravenhead97 1
Earn extra money Oct '16 Big Daddy 1
The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Brad 1
The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15) Aug '16 Curious 6
See all Front Royal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Front Royal Forum Now

Front Royal Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Front Royal Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Front Royal, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC