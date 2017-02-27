Sheriff's crime log Feb. 8 through Feb. 14
Symon Smith, 23, of Marshall, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the intersection of Leeds Manor Road and Crest Court in Marshall.
