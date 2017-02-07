Police Blotter
Jan. 23: Daniel Athey, of 1454 Anderson St., Front Royal, was charged with failure to display current Virginia license plates. Jan. 23: Ernesto Aguirre, of 1843 S. Talbott Place, Waynesboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay meals tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan 23
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC