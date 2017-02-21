Pair Arrested For Hit-And-Run, Eludin...

Pair Arrested For Hit-And-Run, Eluding Police

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Two Shenandoah County residents were arrested on Friday after 31 hours spent on the lam ended with their discovery in Front Royal. At 12:55 p.m. on Thursday, a county sheriff's deputy stopped Chad Charles Robinson, 23, and Keri Jo Baker, 20, both of Woodstock, for a traffic infraction in the 1000 block of Mount Olive Road in Toms Brook.

