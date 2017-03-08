Opioid dealer pleads guilty
Cassie Renee Sheetz, 20, was charged with selling buphrenorphine and naloxone, both opiates, and heroin on separate occasions between September 2014 and January 2015. Circuit Judge Clifford Athey Jr. sentenced Sheetz to serve two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised probation.
