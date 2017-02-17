Judge grants bond in VFW fire case
A judge on Monday granted bond to a woman accused of stealing from the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter and burning down its headquarters in 2015. Lesley Rose Deavers appeared for a bond hearing in Warren County Circuit Court on charges of arson of an occupied building and embezzlement.
