Goodlatte staffer to host office hours

A staffer for U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Roanoke, will be hosting open-door meetings in Front Royal on Wednesdays, according to a news release from a press aide. The meetings with a Goodlatte staff member will take place from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays through February and March at the Samuels Public Library at 330 E. Criser Road in Front Royal.

