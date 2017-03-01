Criminal justice academy gains approval
The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to approve a charter agreement and corresponding resolution for the future Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy. Happy Creek District Supervisor Tony Carter did not attend the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tori Pullen
|Mar 2
|Tori
|2
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Feb 19
|Misled
|6
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC