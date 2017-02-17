Council turns down VFW offer for old building
The Town Council received four bids on Monday for the former Department of Energy Services building located at 520A E. 6th St. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1860 did not offer a price for the property. Rather, the organization offered to trade part of its property at 1847 N. Royal Ave. for the town's building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's wrong with Front Royal? (Mar '11)
|Sun
|Misled
|6
|looking for sarah ritenour (Jan '12)
|Jan 23
|someoneurnot
|4
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC