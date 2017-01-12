Va. man faces arson charges for burning SUV in Caroline County
Deputy State Fire Marshals say a Virginia man who lit his car on fire in Caroline County is now facing arson charges. Officials say that 36-year-old Jason Andrew Kopp, of Front Royal, Va., started a brush fire in Preston and drove his Toyota RAV4 into the flames on the night of November 16, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC