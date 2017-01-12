Va. man faces arson charges for burni...

Va. man faces arson charges for burning SUV in Caroline County

Monday Jan 9 Read more: WMDT

Deputy State Fire Marshals say a Virginia man who lit his car on fire in Caroline County is now facing arson charges. Officials say that 36-year-old Jason Andrew Kopp, of Front Royal, Va., started a brush fire in Preston and drove his Toyota RAV4 into the flames on the night of November 16, 2016.

