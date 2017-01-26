Trump Administration Gives Hope to Persecuted Christians
"persecuted Christians will finally be considered for resettlement" Contact: Lisa Jones, Christian Freedom International , 800-323-2273 FRONT ROYAL, Va., Jan. 26, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Christian Freedom International supports President Trump's executive order regarding refugee resettlement. The order mandates the suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days, while the secretaries of State and Homeland Security review the program's application and adjudication process, and determine whether additional measures are required to "ensure that those approved for refugee admission do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States."
