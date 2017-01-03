Police Blotter

Police Blotter

Dec. 26: Margo Patton, of 1400 N. Shenandoah Ave., Room 107, Front Royal, was issued a warrant for embezzlement from the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office. Dec. 27: Tavin Thomas, of 239 Manassas Ave., Front Royal, was charged with possession of marijuana by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office.

