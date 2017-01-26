Police Blotter
Jan. 13: Christopher Payne, of 1210 Massanutten Ave., Front Royal, was charged with having a ficticious vehicle registration and driving with a suspended/revoked license. Jan. 13: Cody Beckelhimer, of 15 Shenandoah Commons Way, Apt.
