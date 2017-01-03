Grants aim to empower Warren County w...

Grants aim to empower Warren County women

Women in Warren County looking to further their education, kick-start a business or accomplish a variety of other things have until Jan. 13 to apply for the Front Royal Women's Resource Center's The grants, which range from $200 to $1,000, have been bestowed to women trying to better themselves since 1999, said Rebecca Vaughan, Dare to Dream Committee Chair for the Front Royal Women's Resource Center. Vaughan said that the amount of grants the center awards depends on several factors, but that on average, five to seven grants are awarded.

