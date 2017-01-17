Counties, towns to close for holidays
Shenandoah, Warren and Frederick counties will close both Friday and Monday in observance of Lee-Jackson Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day respectively. The towns of Edinburg, Mount Jackson, New Market, Woodstock and Middletown follow suit.
