Man accused of attacking girlfriend
Howard Stephen Jefferson Jr., 26, of 616 W. 11th St., Front Royal, is charged with malicious wounding in connection with an incident Friday at his residence. A criminal complaint filed by Front Royal police officer Erik Rosemeck says several people forced Jefferson out of the residence after the defendant attacked the alleged victim.
