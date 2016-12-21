Man accused of attacking girlfriend

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Northern Virginia Daily

Howard Stephen Jefferson Jr., 26, of 616 W. 11th St., Front Royal, is charged with malicious wounding in connection with an incident Friday at his residence. A criminal complaint filed by Front Royal police officer Erik Rosemeck says several people forced Jefferson out of the residence after the defendant attacked the alleged victim.

