Knit Night' To Be Held In Broadway

Tuesday Dec 27

If your New Year's resolution is to find a new hobby or learn a new skill, Carrie McGary's Knit Night at the Village Arts Center in Broadway may be your head start. The Jan. 3 event will be the instructor's third class at the Village Arts Center, which opened in July of this year.

