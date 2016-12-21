ITFederal moving dirt in Front Royal
Crews with Lockhart Construction transported dirt in dump trucks this week from the Leach Run Parkway and new Warren County Middle School projects to the 30-acre parcel slated for ITFederal to build its facility. Construction of the Leach Run Parkway and school is supposed to reach completion later next year.
