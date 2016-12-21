Front Royal parade to bring holiday cheer
Downtown Front Royal will host its 2016 Christmas Parade with a variety of holiday events leading up to the start of the parade. Niki Foster, president of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, said the parade will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, but there will be music and vendors will set up shop beforehand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC