DuPont to Pay $50 Million Natural Resource Damage Settlement
DuPont has agreed to pay about $50 million to resolve claims stemming from the release of mercury from the chemical company's former facility in Waynesboro, Virginia. It's the largest natural resource damage settlement in Virginia's history, the US Justice Department said yesterday.
