Council seeks applicants to fill vacant seat
Town Council intends to fill a vacancy in typical fashion - pick someone in the community interested in taking the job. Vice Mayor Hollis Tharpe's election in November to succeed Mayor Timothy Darr leaves the council seat open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Virginia Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Front Royal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders/Never Hillary
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|2
|LGBT Flag
|Oct '16
|ravenhead97
|1
|Earn extra money
|Oct '16
|Big Daddy
|1
|The two cute girls that do housekeeping at the ...
|Aug '16
|Brad
|1
|The best place online to do a background check (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Curious
|6
|Sherando park (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Proudmomof2
|1
|Stephens Landing Homeowners Association - BEWARE! (Sep '13)
|May '16
|Resident
|13
Find what you want!
Search Front Royal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC