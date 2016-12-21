Criminal Justice Academy Move In Limbo
Shenandoah County law enforcement wants to join a new training academy, but officials at its current facility aren't ready to cut the cord. During a presentation to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Randy Mullins, executive director of the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy in Weyers Cave, recommended that the county stay with his academy instead of transfer to the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy near Front Royal.
