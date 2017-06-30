Texas man drowns while paddle boardin...

Texas man drowns while paddle boarding in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing while out paddle boarding has been found in Florida. Marc Nestenius, of Frisco, Texas, was found dead early Tuesday morning about 20 yards from the shore in Gulf Breeze, near Pensacola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr Mitt s Santorum S... 1,911
News Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month 21 hr GayUsA 4
Afterschool programs Mon Kurtz74 1
News 'Too much, too fast': Collin County feeling gro... Jul 2 Buck Turdgidson 1
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) Jun 28 Daniel lopez 397
Michele montalvo Jun 26 Lix 2
Is it ok for my sister to be dating our step un... (May '10) Jun 21 Delay S 16
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Collin County was issued at July 05 at 9:08PM CDT

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC