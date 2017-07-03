Magician gives impromptu magic show to Frisco, Texas police officer
A Texas police officer's body cam captured quite the show when he went to help what he thought was a stranded motorist. When Officer Aaron Steensma walked up to the car, he quickly learned the guy behind the wheel was magician Rick Morrill.
