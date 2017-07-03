D-FW real estate Q&A with Steve Brown...

D-FW real estate Q&A with Steve Brown: Where is the next Frisco going to be?

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Steve Brown, real estate editor of The Dallas Morning News , spoke with an audience in a Reddit AMA on Thursday . Here is an excerpt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Too much, too fast': Collin County feeling gro... 21 hr Buck Turdgidson 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 23 hr neighbor 1,893
ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06) Jun 28 Daniel lopez 397
Michele montalvo Jun 26 Lix 2
Is it ok for my sister to be dating our step un... (May '10) Jun 21 Delay S 16
News Dallas Stars owner seeks Frisco O.K. for upscal... Jun 20 Wayne Lowe 1
bring it back Jun 15 bigc19 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,376 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC