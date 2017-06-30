Cowboys LB Wilson arrested on assault...

Cowboys LB Wilson arrested on assault with weapon charges

Wednesday

Police say Wilson, a Dallas Cowboys linebacker, has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Frisco polic... FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

