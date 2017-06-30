Cowboys LB Damien Wilson Arrested on ...

Cowboys LB Damien Wilson Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

