USA Football introduces new developmental youth program
Participants in Rookie Tackle leagues will play on a 40-yard by 35-yard field and with six to eight players on each team. The program is designed to help flag football players become more acclimated to tackle football.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|neighbor
|1,725
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|My mother in law gives me a stiffy ! (Aug '12)
|May 30
|Patty lover
|8
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|May 23
|DMN is bias
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|May 20
|Cher Hukill
|14
|community issues
|May 20
|christianm
|1
|What is your child doing this summer?
|May 19
|ReachAcademy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC