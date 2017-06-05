USA Football introduces new developme...

USA Football introduces new developmental youth program

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Indiana's NewsCenter

Participants in Rookie Tackle leagues will play on a 40-yard by 35-yard field and with six to eight players on each team. The program is designed to help flag football players become more acclimated to tackle football.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr neighbor 1,725
Testing Jun 2 PlanoGal 2
My mother in law gives me a stiffy ! (Aug '12) May 30 Patty lover 8
News Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ... May 23 DMN is bias 2
Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14) May 20 Cher Hukill 14
community issues May 20 christianm 1
What is your child doing this summer? May 19 ReachAcademy 1
See all Frisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frisco Forum Now

Frisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Frisco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC