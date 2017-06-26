Timing is key for $500 million bond election for new highways in fast-growing Collin County
Collin County commissioners are committed to spending more than half a billion dollars on new freeways in the coming years. But pinpointing the timing of that expense is the looming question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|20 min
|neighbor
|1,899
|'Too much, too fast': Collin County feeling gro...
|Sun
|Buck Turdgidson
|1
|ATI Career Training Center in Dallas, Texas A Scam (Nov '06)
|Jun 28
|Daniel lopez
|397
|Michele montalvo
|Jun 26
|Lix
|2
|Is it ok for my sister to be dating our step un... (May '10)
|Jun 21
|Delay S
|16
|Dallas Stars owner seeks Frisco O.K. for upscal...
|Jun 20
|Wayne Lowe
|1
|bring it back
|Jun 15
|bigc19
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC