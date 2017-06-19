Splash out childhood cancer all summe...

Splash out childhood cancer all summer long at Hawaiian Falls

Friday Jun 16

TeamConnor Childhood Cancer Foundation and Hawaiian Falls are teaming up for the sixth consecutive year to raise awareness and help fund research to find a cure for childhood cancers. Splash Out Childhood Cancer is a summer-long program that everyone can enjoy through Labor Day.

