Skyrocketing property appraisals prompt Frisco to offer first-ever homestead exemption to residents
The city council on Tuesday unanimously passed a 7.5 percent homestead exemption that goes into effect for fiscal year 2018 to help homeowners grappling with skyrocketing property appraisals. The exemption provides about $143 in savings for property owners, based on the city's tax rate of $0.45 per $100 in valuation and the city's average home value of $391,923.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|neighbor
|1,834
|Is it ok for my sister to be dating our step un... (May '10)
|19 hr
|Delay S
|16
|Missing Person Nick Truckenbrodt
|20 hr
|Jtruck01
|1
|Dallas Stars owner seeks Frisco O.K. for upscal...
|Tue
|Wayne Lowe
|1
|bring it back
|Jun 15
|bigc19
|1
|Trading work for living.
|Jun 13
|Gyromust
|1
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Jun 13
|Big Duke 6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC