Skyrocketing property appraisals prompt Frisco to offer first-ever homestead exemption to residents

Yesterday

The city council on Tuesday unanimously passed a 7.5 percent homestead exemption that goes into effect for fiscal year 2018 to help homeowners grappling with skyrocketing property appraisals. The exemption provides about $143 in savings for property owners, based on the city's tax rate of $0.45 per $100 in valuation and the city's average home value of $391,923.

