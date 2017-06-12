Rigondeaux Not Worried About Inactivity, Age Affecting Him
When Guillermo Rigondeaux enters the ring Saturday night in Las Vegas, he'll fight for the first time in 11 months and just the third time in nearly 2½ years. That type of inactivity isn't ideal for a 36-year-old boxer, but the Cuban-born southpaw isn't concerned rust will become a factor in his 122-pound title fight against Mexico's Moises Flores on the Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev undercard.
