Photos: Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Fidel Maldonado - Official Weights

Friday Jun 16

Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Fidel Maldonado, Jr., a 10-round super lightweight fight for the vacant WBC Fecarbox super lightweight title, is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. Cano weighed in at 139.5-pounds and Maldonado was 140-pounds.

