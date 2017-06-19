Photos: Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Fidel Maldonado - Official Weights
Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Fidel Maldonado, Jr., a 10-round super lightweight fight for the vacant WBC Fecarbox super lightweight title, is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. Cano weighed in at 139.5-pounds and Maldonado was 140-pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|neighbor
|1,818
|bring it back
|Jun 15
|bigc19
|1
|Trading work for living.
|Jun 13
|Gyromust
|1
|Downtown Plano celebrates Pride Month
|Jun 13
|Big Duke 6
|1
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|My mother in law gives me a stiffy ! (Aug '12)
|May 30
|Patty lover
|8
|community issues
|May 20
|christianm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Frisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC