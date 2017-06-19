Monsoor Retains Lead after Day Three of FLW Tour on Potomac River

Yamamoto Baits pro Tom Monsoor of La Crosse, Wisconsin, brought five bass weighing 15 pounds, 5 ounces, to the scale Saturday to retain his lead at the FLW Tour on the Potomac River presented by Costa Sunglasses with a three-day cumulative of 15 bass weighing 51-9. Monsoor will begin the fourth and final day of competition with a slim 2-ounce edge over Brandon McMillan of Clewiston, Florida, who improved from 15th to 2nd in after weighing a five-bass limit totaling 19-7.

