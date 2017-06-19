Is Frisco big enough for two very dif...

Is Frisco big enough for two very different farmers markets?

For a fresh take on the David-and-Goliath clash, check out the Frisco Rotary Farmers Market in the heart of old downtown Frisco. The clock is ticking until the Frisco Fresh Market opens later this summer, part of a leviathan 32-acre development to the north, when we will see whether this town is big enough for two very different farmers markets.

