In the Schools: June 21, 2017
The Denton ISD school board unanimously named Chris Bomberger the district's new director of child nutrition services during its regular meeting last Tuesday. Bomberger previously worked as the operations coordinator for Frisco ISD and has eight years of experience in a public school nutrition setting.
