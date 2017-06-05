Here comes Conroe
In 2015, it was one of the 13 fastest-growing cities by percentage, ranking sixth below other Texas cities like San Marcos, Georgetown and Frisco. The next year, according to Census numbers released Thursday, Conroe zoomed to the top spot and became the headline on news stories across the country.
Frisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|neighbor
|1,715
|Testing
|Jun 2
|PlanoGal
|2
|My mother in law gives me a stiffy ! (Aug '12)
|May 30
|Patty lover
|8
|Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead ...
|May 23
|DMN is bias
|2
|Unfinished Home on N. Custer Road between ManeG... (Jun '14)
|May 20
|Cher Hukill
|14
|community issues
|May 20
|christianm
|1
|What is your child doing this summer?
|May 19
|ReachAcademy
|1
