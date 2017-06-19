GMFS Mortgage Moves into North Texas Market
GMFS Mortgage, one of the fastest growing residential mortgage companies in the U.S., is celebrating a grand opening in Frisco, Texas. Frisco's rapid growth and recent accomplishments, Best Place to Live and Best Places to Relocate , make it an attractive location for the residential mortgage lender.
