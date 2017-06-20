Frisco tops out construction on its t...

Frisco tops out construction on its tallest office tower

Thursday Jun 22

The 300,000-square-foot high-rise is the 17th building in the developer's Hall Park office development on the Dallas North Tollway and Gaylord Parkway. "Craig Hall began construction on the first building at Hall Park in 1997, when there wasn't even a paved road into the property," Travis Jeakins, Hall Group's Vice President of Development, said in a statement.

