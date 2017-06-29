Frisco raises concerns after more lea...

Frisco raises concerns after more lead-tainted battery chips found at defunct Exide plant

Thousands of battery chips found buried on Exide land have raised more concerns for Frisco officials who agreed to buy much of the property once it's cleaned up. The chips come from the outer plastic casings on used automotive and industrial batteries recycled at the now-closed plant that had operated since the late 1960s.

